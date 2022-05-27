- Fixed a bug that may cause the game to crash when traveling in some circumstances.
- Fixed an error that Anling can benefit from the skill Converge of Cody.
- Fixed a bug where multiples of the same journal entry will be displayed in the Diary.
- Fixed a bug where the item UI would not display when there are too many items on the ground and you are trying to pick them up.
- Fixed a bug where you can't use pills or grinded herbs when Cody is at full HP and low health or full health and low HP.
- We have implemented a feature where if your current save data is corrupted, the game will automatically try to recover data from the nearest previous save. If this fails you will be notified and given further instructions.
UNDYING update for 27 May 2022
May 27 Patch Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update