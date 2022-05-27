 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Life Online update for 27 May 2022

Patch 4 (27.05.2022) - Version: EA_0_004

Share · View all patches · Build 8818756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes / Changes:

  • Leave Points removed. Saving without data loss is now possible via the "Quit Button", as the source code has been optimized and thus saving without data loss.
  • Wait time for „Quit Button“ reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.
  • Reflection damage removed as it is currently too confusing.
  • Event "Faction War" has been temporarily disabled to focus on the other events.
  • Event sequence reduced from 60 minutes to 30 minutes (time until the next event starts).
  • Purge Time reduced from 60 minutes to 30 minutes runtime.
  • New shops have been placed in the Open World to shorten walking distances to get to your own vehicle faster.
  • Doubled the selling price of mining items.
  • Increased the amount of money for "Delivery Missions".
  • Use (Food / Drink) "Civilian" has been reduced from 20 to 15 seconds.
  • Added description on how to use weapons in the weapon description -> Take the weapon in your hand (key 1 / 2 / 3 or 4) and press the "G" key.
  • Added vehicle inventory for player items (go to the trunk of a vehicle and press the "F" key).
  • Vehicles are now always usable, even if hunger or thirst is at "0".
  • Minor performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Battle Life Online Content Depot 1068351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link