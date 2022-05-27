Patch 4 (27.05.2022) - Version: EA_0_004

Fixes / Changes:
- Leave Points removed. Saving without data loss is now possible via the "Quit Button", as the source code has been optimized and thus saving without data loss.
- Wait time for „Quit Button“ reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.
- Reflection damage removed as it is currently too confusing.
- Event "Faction War" has been temporarily disabled to focus on the other events.
- Event sequence reduced from 60 minutes to 30 minutes (time until the next event starts).
- Purge Time reduced from 60 minutes to 30 minutes runtime.
- New shops have been placed in the Open World to shorten walking distances to get to your own vehicle faster.
- Doubled the selling price of mining items.
- Increased the amount of money for "Delivery Missions".
- Use (Food / Drink) "Civilian" has been reduced from 20 to 15 seconds.
- Added description on how to use weapons in the weapon description -> Take the weapon in your hand (key 1 / 2 / 3 or 4) and press the "G" key.
- Added vehicle inventory for player items (go to the trunk of a vehicle and press the "F" key).
- Vehicles are now always usable, even if hunger or thirst is at "0".
- Minor performance optimizations.
Changed files in this update