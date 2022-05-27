v1.0.4 - Fixed line of sight glitch and player movement glitch

I've made the following changes for v1.0.4:
- The line of sight is changed so that players can always see the inside of buildings. I think this makes the game more tactical and avoids possible line of sight problems.
- Smooth initial player movement by reducing excessive movement calls.
- The transition animations now always hide at the end of the animation, so they can never accidentally hang around.
- The guard of the distraction tutorial now properly resets when the player fails the tutorial.
