Endless Thief: a furry stealth adventure update for 27 May 2022

v1.0.4 - Fixed line of sight glitch and player movement glitch

v1.0.4 - Build 8818361

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've made the following changes for v1.0.4:

  • The line of sight is changed so that players can always see the inside of buildings. I think this makes the game more tactical and avoids possible line of sight problems.
  • Smooth initial player movement by reducing excessive movement calls.
  • The transition animations now always hide at the end of the animation, so they can never accidentally hang around.
  • The guard of the distraction tutorial now properly resets when the player fails the tutorial.
