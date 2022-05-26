New Patch 0.1.2e

-Important gameplay fixes.
-Important optimization of many sections.
-Fixed errors found in the previous version.
-Items fixed.
-Gameplay improvements.
-Doors will remain open.
-Load bar removed.
-New Map.
Next update:
Multi AI Optimized
Map
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Important gameplay fixes.
-Important optimization of many sections.
-Fixed errors found in the previous version.
-Items fixed.
-Gameplay improvements.
-Doors will remain open.
-Load bar removed.
-New Map.
Multi AI Optimized
Map
Changed files in this update