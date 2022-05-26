 Skip to content

Yakyosho update for 26 May 2022

New Patch 0.1.2e

Patch 0.1.2e · Build 8822222

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Important gameplay fixes.
-Important optimization of many sections.
-Fixed errors found in the previous version.
-Items fixed.
-Gameplay improvements.
-Doors will remain open.
-Load bar removed.
-New Map.

Next update:

Multi AI Optimized
Map

