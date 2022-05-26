 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gladiator School update for 26 May 2022

UPDATE v2.016 build 484

Share · View all patches · Build 8818215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is another small update with Important priority tweaks, fixes and improvements

Here are the patch notes (2.016.484):

  • Added "Special Delivery" notifier
  • Added boss names in tournament questline
  • Fixed major issues with selling gladiators
  • Fixed major issues with bandit raids
  • Fixed major issue with tavern questline
  • Fixed major issue with transfer deals
  • Fixed minor issue with fame and popularity gain
  • Fixed issue with visual effects when upgrading gear
  • Fixed issue with visual effects when upgrading weapon
  • Fixed issue with staff hire buttons in school overview
  • Reworked visual feedback for weapon mastery level
  • Tweaks to increase skillpoints gain from "Library"
  • Library building now gives 3 skillpoints per 5 days
  • Tweaks to Ultimate "Gut Basher" bleed damage
  • Enemy stats prefight in tournaments are now visible
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Changed files in this update

Gladiator School Content Depot 556861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link