UPDATE v2.016 build 484

Here is another small update with Important priority tweaks, fixes and improvements
Here are the patch notes (2.016.484):
- Added "Special Delivery" notifier
- Added boss names in tournament questline
- Fixed major issues with selling gladiators
- Fixed major issues with bandit raids
- Fixed major issue with tavern questline
- Fixed major issue with transfer deals
- Fixed minor issue with fame and popularity gain
- Fixed issue with visual effects when upgrading gear
- Fixed issue with visual effects when upgrading weapon
- Fixed issue with staff hire buttons in school overview
- Reworked visual feedback for weapon mastery level
- Tweaks to increase skillpoints gain from "Library"
- Library building now gives 3 skillpoints per 5 days
- Tweaks to Ultimate "Gut Basher" bleed damage
- Enemy stats prefight in tournaments are now visible
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update