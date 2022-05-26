v0.51 patch notes

Bugs:
- Fixed artifacts not displaying if you open a second backpack while another is open
- Enemy multi attacks now trigger damaged artifacts liked rabbit's foot, padded coat, and absorb spring.
- Fixed puffy shirt placement while moving
- Fixed spike pit displaying the wrong monster girl if you have a flier
- Fixed typos in text files
- Reap now deals bleed damage instead of burn damage.
- Fixed feather storm not displaying damage
Balance:
- Metal Detector now collects gold as you travel
- Wheelie shoes now reduce energy drain while travelling, as opposed to completely mitigating it.
- Increased gold given by boxing glove and beggar's hat
- Reverted padded coat change. Padded coat now blocks a flat amount.
Changed files in this update