Monster Girl Manager update for 26 May 2022

v0.51 patch notes

Build 8817871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed artifacts not displaying if you open a second backpack while another is open
  • Enemy multi attacks now trigger damaged artifacts liked rabbit's foot, padded coat, and absorb spring.
  • Fixed puffy shirt placement while moving
  • Fixed spike pit displaying the wrong monster girl if you have a flier
  • Fixed typos in text files
  • Reap now deals bleed damage instead of burn damage.
  • Fixed feather storm not displaying damage

Balance:

  • Metal Detector now collects gold as you travel
  • Wheelie shoes now reduce energy drain while travelling, as opposed to completely mitigating it.
  • Increased gold given by boxing glove and beggar's hat
  • Reverted padded coat change. Padded coat now blocks a flat amount.
