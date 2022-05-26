- Fixed: Some houses would always be red, especially in the tutorial, should be fixed now
- Added log entry when building construction finishes.
- improved building sounds for walls
- small balance changes to doomed difficulty Endraville
- several small text bugs fixes
- increased mouse zoom speed
- Schramberg fields start watered (after all, it's raining)
- the Steward is now available for testing
- burning piles fire animation now independent of game speed (looks better this way)
Black Forest update for 26 May 2022
Steward and smalll updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
