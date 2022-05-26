052622 Shield Cat Patch

Hey guys! Coming at you today with another patch to the game! This one fixes a bunch of bugs, as well as adds an overhauled map screen. Please let me know what you think of the higher resolution map!

As always, here are the patch notes:

===== Highlights =====

The map subscreen has been redone with higher resolution artwork in the hopes of making it easier to read and understand. Please let me know what you think!

===== IMPROVED =====

The map will now indicate which Willow you've saved at, to let you know where you'll start the game on your next play session. I'll most likely make this functionality more obvious in the future, but this at least presents the information to you in a basic way.

===== CHANGED =====

Balanced more sound effects that were too loud.

Added a little screen shake when gates become fully open or slam fully shut.

===== BUG FIXES =====