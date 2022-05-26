052622 Shield Cat Patch

Hey guys! Coming at you today with another patch to the game! This one fixes a bunch of bugs, as well as adds an overhauled map screen. Please let me know what you think of the higher resolution map!
As always, here are the patch notes:
===== Highlights =====
- The map subscreen has been redone with higher resolution artwork in the hopes of making it easier to read and understand. Please let me know what you think!
===== IMPROVED =====
- The map will now indicate which Willow you've saved at, to let you know where you'll start the game on your next play session. I'll most likely make this functionality more obvious in the future, but this at least presents the information to you in a basic way.
===== CHANGED =====
- Balanced more sound effects that were too loud.
- Added a little screen shake when gates become fully open or slam fully shut.
===== BUG FIXES =====
- Fixed another bug with the game not showing the correct input sprite in certain situations.
- Fixed a bug where the game showed a ? on the map in the wrong spot.
- Fixed a bug where you could get the shield stuck in a certain spot and Lance couldn't throw another one until leaving the room.
- Fixed a bug where one of the rooms in the Autumn Grove had no map data.
- Fixed a bug where question prompts would show over dialogue boxes, instead of to the side.
- Fixed several bugs with dialogue box handling while using the mouse. Now you can use the mouse to progress dialogue as normal, except when a question prompt is being shown. At this time, you now need to actually hover and click the choice you like (game will no longer register presses outside of the option's hitbox.)
- Fixed a bug where Lance would vibrate continually in one of the caves.
- Fixed a bug where clouds would appear where they shouldn't in the River Path.
- Fixed a bug where Roxy would send you to the wrong minecart minigame stage (sorry!)
- Fixed a bug where collecting a bomb would show the wrong number (you had the right amount of bombs, it just didn't show right.)
- Fixed a bug where menu elements would overlap if the text was small.
- Fixed a bug where a bumper in the Autumn Grove would let you spin against it the wrong way.
- Fixed a bug where the game would spawn way too many Health Fish when you're low health. Now, when a Health Fish spawns, another one can't spawn for 5 seconds.
