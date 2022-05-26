 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 26 May 2022

Steward and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8817173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings the main branch up with the testing branch since everything seems stable.

  • Fixed: Some houses would always be red, especially in the tutorial, should be fixed now
  • Added log entry when building construction finishes.
  • improved building sounds for walls
  • small balance changes to doomed difficulty Endraville
  • a number of small text bug fixes
  • increased mouse zoom speed
  • Schramberg fields start watered (after all, it's raining)
  • the Steward is now available for testing

