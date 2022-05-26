Steward and more

This update brings the main branch up with the testing branch since everything seems stable.
- Fixed: Some houses would always be red, especially in the tutorial, should be fixed now
- Added log entry when building construction finishes.
- improved building sounds for walls
- small balance changes to doomed difficulty Endraville
- a number of small text bug fixes
- increased mouse zoom speed
- Schramberg fields start watered (after all, it's raining)
- the Steward is now available for testing
Changed files in this update