The Last Haven update for 26 May 2022

[UPDATE] VERSION 2.05.27

Build 8817115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Optimized characters, significantly increased the number of FPS
  • Weakened all animals, reduced the frequency of attacks of packs of animals, added attacks of wild boars
  • Added a new situation (expedition - search for weapons, thanks for that Sgt.Ray)
  • Added 4 new secret rifles from the Second World War
  • Temporarily removed "Torture" from the game
  • Fixed merchants (once again)
  • Fixed envoy from general (status error)
  • Increased the maximum available number of people in the camp by +50 (the amount is adjusted before starting a new game)

P. S .: Thank you very much, dear players, I try to implement most of your wishes and ideas. I truly believe that yous and I can make an amazing game! Do not forget to leave reviews on the game page, this will be the best reward for me!

