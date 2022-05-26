[UPDATE] VERSION 2.05.27

Optimized characters, significantly increased the number of FPS

Weakened all animals, reduced the frequency of attacks of packs of animals, added attacks of wild boars

Added a new situation (expedition - search for weapons, thanks for that Sgt.Ray)

Added 4 new secret rifles from the Second World War

Temporarily removed "Torture" from the game

Fixed merchants (once again)

Fixed envoy from general (status error)

Increased the maximum available number of people in the camp by +50 (the amount is adjusted before starting a new game)

P. S .: Thank you very much, dear players, I try to implement most of your wishes and ideas. I truly believe that yous and I can make an amazing game! Do not forget to leave reviews on the game page, this will be the best reward for me!