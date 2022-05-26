[UPDATE] VERSION 2.05.27

- Optimized characters, significantly increased the number of FPS
- Weakened all animals, reduced the frequency of attacks of packs of animals, added attacks of wild boars
- Added a new situation (expedition - search for weapons, thanks for that Sgt.Ray)
- Added 4 new secret rifles from the Second World War
- Temporarily removed "Torture" from the game
- Fixed merchants (once again)
- Fixed envoy from general (status error)
- Increased the maximum available number of people in the camp by +50 (the amount is adjusted before starting a new game)
P. S .: Thank you very much, dear players, I try to implement most of your wishes and ideas. I truly believe that yous and I can make an amazing game! Do not forget to leave reviews on the game page, this will be the best reward for me!
Changed files in this update