Poker Legends: Tournaments update for 27 May 2022

Version: 0.3.55

Poker Legends: Tournaments update for 27 May 2022

♠ Fixes and improvements

♠ Country specific leaderboard

♠ Introducing Tournament Hall Of Fame
♠ Introducing FairPlay Stats

♠ Introducing Heat-Mode for Tournaments

