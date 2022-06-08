- Added internal challenge system! View your currently unlocked challenges in the Main Menu!
- Added a Restart Mission button! No more backing out all the way to the Command Center just to start a level over!
- Added a warning popup in the Chat menu explaining that chats expire
- Adjusted some text visuals for readability
- Fixed an issue where the loot pool would pull from historical best instead of your actual mission results
- Added Health readout to the inventory
- Updated the credits
- Fixed Monster Mash description
- Fixed an issue where the training grounds wouldn't fully refill your rage if you have more than 5 bars.
- Fixed display issues with telegraphs in Agnitor's fights
Dawn of the Monsters update for 8 June 2022
Dawn of the Monsters Patch 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update