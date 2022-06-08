 Skip to content

Dawn of the Monsters update for 8 June 2022

Dawn of the Monsters Patch 1.1

Build 8816818

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added internal challenge system! View your currently unlocked challenges in the Main Menu!
  • Added a Restart Mission button! No more backing out all the way to the Command Center just to start a level over!
  • Added a warning popup in the Chat menu explaining that chats expire
  • Adjusted some text visuals for readability
  • Fixed an issue where the loot pool would pull from historical best instead of your actual mission results
  • Added Health readout to the inventory
  • Updated the credits
  • Fixed Monster Mash description
  • Fixed an issue where the training grounds wouldn't fully refill your rage if you have more than 5 bars.
  • Fixed display issues with telegraphs in Agnitor's fights
