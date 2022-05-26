Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - May 26, 2022

Today's hotfix includes some bugfixes for servers and some small updates to Forgotten Factory.
Campaigns
- Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Fixed elevator walls being invisible.
- Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Fixed some walls being invisible when the camera was rotated.
- Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Fixed a light that was intended to rotate not rotating.
- Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Improved collision around wall sentry.
- Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Minor tweaks to visuals during finale.
Translations
- Updated Chinese translation.
Misc
- Fixed Steam group and HoIAF servers always showing a red icon for ping.
- Added GetSentryAmmo/SetSentryAmmo methods to asw_weapon_sentry.
- Reduced the networked string table payload size for challenges. This should fix a server crash when a player connected to a server with many addons installed.
Mapping
- Fixed spelling of OnDifficulty output in asw_gamerules.
Changed files in this update