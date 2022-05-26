Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - May 26, 2022

 Skip to content

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 26 May 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's hotfix includes some bugfixes for servers and some small updates to Forgotten Factory.

Campaigns

  • Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Fixed elevator walls being invisible.
  • Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Fixed some walls being invisible when the camera was rotated.
  • Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Fixed a light that was intended to rotate not rotating.
  • Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Improved collision around wall sentry.
  • Tilarus-5: Forgotten Factory: Minor tweaks to visuals during finale.

Translations

  • Updated Chinese translation.

Misc

  • Fixed Steam group and HoIAF servers always showing a red icon for ping.
  • Added GetSentryAmmo/SetSentryAmmo methods to asw_weapon_sentry.
  • Reduced the networked string table payload size for challenges. This should fix a server crash when a player connected to a server with many addons installed.

Mapping

  • Fixed spelling of OnDifficulty output in asw_gamerules.

Changed files in this update

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Content Depot 563561
