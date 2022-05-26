Patch 0.20.3

Changes:
- Added the Dangerous Lands quest that uses an inactive town of 1 day or more for the quest, or Caringtown Castle by default if no inactive towns are found.
- Added a fixed limit of 5 members per kingdom.
- Added time of chat message.
- Added ability to toggle walking by pressing Caps Lock.
- Changed current movespeed of sprinting (400 speed) and walking (200)to 3 modes of movement: Sprinting at (625), Combat (400) and Walking (200).
Fixes:
-Incorrectly showing 0 number of beds and stables.
Changed files in this update