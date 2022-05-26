 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 26 May 2022

Patch 0.20.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8815834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added the Dangerous Lands quest that uses an inactive town of 1 day or more for the quest, or Caringtown Castle by default if no inactive towns are found.
  • Added a fixed limit of 5 members per kingdom.
  • Added time of chat message.
  • Added ability to toggle walking by pressing Caps Lock.
  • Changed current movespeed of sprinting (400 speed) and walking (200)to 3 modes of movement: Sprinting at (625), Combat (400) and Walking (200).

Fixes:
-Incorrectly showing 0 number of beds and stables.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link