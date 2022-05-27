Changes and Bug Fixes in Update 0.2.1

Hello everyone,

Thank you for playing The Use of Life.

Below are the changes and bug fixes implemented in Update 0.2.1

【Changes】

Changed the icon for guarding while being attacked from "G" to "→".

Adjusted the speed of the Dodge Gauge to be slightly lower.

Adjusted the speed increase value of the Dodge Gauge to be lower depending of the user's equipment weight.

【Bug Fixes】

Fixed a bug where clearing an event after clearing the Arthus Ridge Hut Event would revert any progress/clearing of the Arthus Ridge Hut event.

Fixed a bug where the third reward text remained on screen even after repeatedly pressing "skip" and "next page" when searching for the hut in Arthus Ridge.

Fixed a bug that if the "Cancel" button is pressed during the "Now loading..." screen after selecting "New Game" or "Continue", the user is taken back to the Main Menu but is unable to press any buttons.

Fixed a bug where the user's menu (Restart from Chapter) would freeze after being defeated at "Bandits' Hideout".

Fixed a bug where pressing the "Confirm" button while simultaneously moving from a pre-cleared event to a cleared event, the cleared event will start but the pre-cleared event that you came from will automatically be cleared. (Players who have already been affected by the bug will have to restart the game from the beginning. We are terribly sorry for the inconvenience).

【Settings Changes】

When switching to Windowed Mode, the display size resets to 1280 x 720. (This is to prevent potential irreversible sizing issues).

We are sorry for the inconveniences that these bugs may have caused and we hope everyone continues to enjoy The Use of Life!

