Deadly Broadcast update for 26 May 2022

NEW BIG UPDATE!

26 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. GPU High usage problem is fixed. Performance is optimized. Now, resources are being used wisely.
  2. Character Selection animations are improved.
  3. Enemy AI Bugs are fixed.
  4. Weapon system is improved. Now, our weapons are not being broken easily.
  5. Much better Sound FX and Environment Sound Effects.
  6. Objectives UI is placed in Inventory Tab now.
  7. Steam Achievements are improved.
  8. Enemy Spawn and Inventory Spawn Systems are reconfigured. Now, they are more logical.
  9. Livecam breaking animations are added into Jumpscares. Jumpscares are added into Dream Scenes.
  10. Horror and Adrenalin factors are increased in the game!
  11. Inverted Y Axis Bug is fixed.
