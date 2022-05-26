NEW BIG UPDATE!

- GPU High usage problem is fixed. Performance is optimized. Now, resources are being used wisely.
- Character Selection animations are improved.
- Enemy AI Bugs are fixed.
- Weapon system is improved. Now, our weapons are not being broken easily.
- Much better Sound FX and Environment Sound Effects.
- Objectives UI is placed in Inventory Tab now.
- Steam Achievements are improved.
- Enemy Spawn and Inventory Spawn Systems are reconfigured. Now, they are more logical.
- Livecam breaking animations are added into Jumpscares. Jumpscares are added into Dream Scenes.
- Horror and Adrenalin factors are increased in the game!
- Inverted Y Axis Bug is fixed.
Deadly Broadcast update for 26 May 2022
