The bug squash-athon continues!

Share · View all patches · Build 8815673 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 15:39:06 UTC by Wendy

This time we went after five annoyances:

We fixed a case where you couldn't change vsync or windowed mode without also changing resolution

The scroll speed of the screen resolution dropdown was too high

Dice thrown by other players would judder rather than come to a complete stop

Master volume is now a percentage

Fix the fps settings, so they are now applied correctly

It's very easy for small things to fall by the wayside with all the big features that need writing, so getting a handful of these fixed feels good.

Ciao