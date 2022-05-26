The bug squash-athon continues!

This time we went after five annoyances:
- We fixed a case where you couldn't change vsync or windowed mode without also changing resolution
- The scroll speed of the screen resolution dropdown was too high
- Dice thrown by other players would judder rather than come to a complete stop
- Master volume is now a percentage
- Fix the fps settings, so they are now applied correctly
It's very easy for small things to fall by the wayside with all the big features that need writing, so getting a handful of these fixed feels good.
Ciao
