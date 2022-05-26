First-day hotfix patch to the Early Access

Howdy builder,
The first-day hotfix patch is just released, please update your game to get the better experience. We've tried to fix and adjust something for you to run your game smoother, we'll have more hotfix patches after. Let's check details below:
Fixed:
- Fixed the blurry arts due to TAA, temporarily removed thermal distortion
- Fixed some controller support
- Fixed incorrect position of Logan posters
- Fixed the issue of incorrect interaction of the Salvage Contract order
- Fixed an issue that could cause the UI to fail to open
- Fixed incorrect behaviors of Grace and the camera issue in the quest of Once More Into the Breach
- Fixed the First Day quest can't progress correctly
- Fixed the movement issue of the Yakmel, Captain, Banjo, and some other NPCs.
- Fixed the incorrect position of interaction with the murals in the Church in some old savegames
- Fixed the border issue of tutorials' window
- Fixed the wrong actions of the gathering
- Fixed an issue where the buttons on the Knowledge UI may cause errors
- Fixed the problem of switching between Chinese and English posters in newspapers
- Fixed the issue that donated items don't have correct descriptions
- Fixed the Mi-an's speed in the quest of Welcome to Sandrock
- Fixed some frozen audios
- Fixed the lights issue of the Cityhall
- Fixed some collision issues in The Breach
- Fixed some missing railings below the Church
- Fixed the missing mirrors in Pablo's barbershop
- Fixed the issue of the missing model in the quest of Operation: Flowergate
- Fixed collision issue in Doctor. Qi's home
- Fixed the setting issue of swinging the weapon
Added:
- Added the guide marker on the 11th floor of the mining dungeon
Adjusted & Optimized:
- Adjusted the production list so that secondary material can show off
- Adjusted some scripts to avoid mismatching of NPC's mouth
- Adjusted the table where Ri-an and Dan-bi eat at the Blue Moon Saloon to avoid story conflicts
- Changed the text display of resetting furniture's colors
- Optimized the pathfinding and its data
- Reduced instances of NPCs saying goodbye
Thanks for all your support, if you have any bug reports, here are places you can report to us:
Report a Problem Steam subforum
Email qa@pathea.net
Join our Discord
