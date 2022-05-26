 Skip to content

Rush Rally Origins update for 26 May 2022

May 26 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8814914

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to change HUD postion, you can now select, top, bottom, or off!
  • HUD Scale now configurable to 150% (max was 125%)
  • Fixed a number of super widescreen UI issues (highly recommended if you can!)
  • Fixed inverted shoulder controller button icons for xbox pad
  • Fixed a crash on startup which was affecting some players
  • Better manual gear changes
  • Plus other misc bug fixes & minor tweaks

