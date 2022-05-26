- Added ability to change HUD postion, you can now select, top, bottom, or off!
- HUD Scale now configurable to 150% (max was 125%)
- Fixed a number of super widescreen UI issues (highly recommended if you can!)
- Fixed inverted shoulder controller button icons for xbox pad
- Fixed a crash on startup which was affecting some players
- Better manual gear changes
- Plus other misc bug fixes & minor tweaks
Rush Rally Origins update for 26 May 2022
May 26 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update