Patch 4.0.5.9

In this patch we are introducing a couple of new features:
Reworked Crosshair System:
- The new crosshair system will be much easier to use and will give you more settings to create your perfect crosshair!
- You will find a new button "Import Crosshair" to make it easier to import custom crosshairs.
- Custom crosshair will also have variables to adjust the Width and the Height of the image (Usually you want to match these values to the actual image size, this will happen automatically when selecting a custom crosshair).
- Multiple new options such as Outline Tint, Dot Shape, Outline Thickness and more.
New Crosshair Editor tab Preview:
Stats over Time Graphs:
- This new feature will let you see your Score over Time and Accuracy over Time when finishing a scenario.
- Hover your mouse on a graph and it will show you the statistic at time in the tooltip.
Stats over Time Example:
Other changes:
- New Bot glow effect added to settings>graphics, value from 0 to 100, settings this setting to 0 will disable the feature.
- New "Import Hitmarker" button in settings>game, easier way to import an hitmarker image.
- With this new patch you should get a ~10% performance boost.
- The Theme preview and the Sky preview are now 1:1 to in game in terms of colors and lighting.
- Fixed local routines search bar not working.
Changed files in this update