[TianXia Escort] update 2022.05.26

System optimization:
- Click the worn equipment to remove it now
- Click on the storyteller & big silly yang to shut him up now
- Create a character. Now there are 3 talents in 100%
- Adjusted the silver consumption required for the expansion of buildings in the early stage
- Increased the speed of role upgrading in the early stage
- Now when the stability reaches 100, there will be no more natural disasters in the province
- Click sound effect is added to the buttons in the setting interface
- Now you can quickly jump to any escort agency scene in the escort agency and provincial map scene
- The martial arts slot initially opened in the Martial Arts Museum has been added
- Increased the escort reward of valuable escort list
- Greatly increased the bodyguard remuneration and experience reward of [Nanjing Province & Huguang province]
- Now you can intuitively see the current prestige and the upper limit of prestige
- When manually escorting, it will automatically help players select the escort list and escort team (simplify the operation)
- The opening plot is allowed to be skipped the first time
- The [game settings] button is added in the main interface of the game
- Now in the provincial map, you can click the escort agency icon to directly enter the corresponding escort agency scene
- Click sound effect is added to the archive and delete archive buttons
- The setting of [man-made disaster gambler] cheating has been removed
- The arrow of [Dragon Boat Festival - Dragon Boat Race] determines the improvement of the area
- Increased talent effect:
Bargain master: the price of goods purchased from peddlers is adjusted from 98% to 10%
One response: the number of signatures consumed when exchanging roles with signatures is adjusted from - 5 to - 10
Followers of scenery: the probability of hearing the information of scenery chronicle during escort has been adjusted from + 2% to + 10%
Big gold point master: the consumption of silver required for touching bones has been adjusted from - 2% to - 10%
Feng Shui Master: the consumption of silver required for bedroom reconstruction is adjusted from - 5% to - 15%
Become crazy when practicing martial arts: the efficiency of gaining experience in the practice room has been increased from + 5% to + 15%
Deputy master Sa: the refresh time of the accounting room escort list has been adjusted from - 5% to - 10%
Famous all over the world: the number of forces you can associate with in the auditorium has been adjusted from + 2 to + 5
Jianghu Scout: the chance of detecting strange news in the Jianghu during escort has been adjusted from + 2% to + 10%
Craftsman: the consumption of silver required for upgrading buildings has been adjusted from - 5% to - 15%
Long eyes and ears: the probability of obtaining the secret collection when arranging a teacher worship in the auditorium has been increased from + 2% to + 10%
If there is a magic power: the number of natural disasters per month is adjusted from - 1 to - 3
Careful calculation: the monthly salary of all employees was adjusted from - 5% to - 15% (I was given a pay cut (#^. ^#))
First generation master: the success rate of upgrading martial arts has been adjusted from + 1% to + 10%
Secret collection hidden hand: the probability of dropping the secret collection of crusading against rogue bandits has been adjusted from + 3% to + 10%
Bug fixed:
- If the craftsman doesn't have the talent required to repair it, the craftsman has two talents
- Fixed bug with inaccurate effect description of [skill - Sky Eagle gouging out eyes]
- Fixed bug with inaccurate display of reward progress bar in [Mid Autumn Festival - Rabbit God]
- Fixed the bug of [Dragon Boat Festival - Dragon Boat Race] NPC's Dragon Boat cheating (reaching the end immediately)
- Fixed the bug that the interface will be stuck when the Jianghu martial arts rises to level 9
- Fixed the bug that might cause the mission interface to get stuck in [Jianghu strange smell - search object]
- Fixed bug with incorrect description in [secret collection · calming mind]