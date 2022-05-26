 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

天下镖局 update for 26 May 2022

[TianXia Escort] update 2022.05.26

Share · View all patches · Build 8814609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System optimization:

  1. Click the worn equipment to remove it now
  2. Click on the storyteller & big silly yang to shut him up now
  3. Create a character. Now there are 3 talents in 100%
  4. Adjusted the silver consumption required for the expansion of buildings in the early stage
  5. Increased the speed of role upgrading in the early stage
  6. Now when the stability reaches 100, there will be no more natural disasters in the province
  7. Click sound effect is added to the buttons in the setting interface
  8. Now you can quickly jump to any escort agency scene in the escort agency and provincial map scene
  9. The martial arts slot initially opened in the Martial Arts Museum has been added
  10. Increased the escort reward of valuable escort list
  11. Greatly increased the bodyguard remuneration and experience reward of [Nanjing Province & Huguang province]
  12. Now you can intuitively see the current prestige and the upper limit of prestige
  13. When manually escorting, it will automatically help players select the escort list and escort team (simplify the operation)
  14. The opening plot is allowed to be skipped the first time
  15. The [game settings] button is added in the main interface of the game
  16. Now in the provincial map, you can click the escort agency icon to directly enter the corresponding escort agency scene
  17. Click sound effect is added to the archive and delete archive buttons
  18. The setting of [man-made disaster gambler] cheating has been removed
  19. The arrow of [Dragon Boat Festival - Dragon Boat Race] determines the improvement of the area
  20. Increased talent effect:
    Bargain master: the price of goods purchased from peddlers is adjusted from 98% to 10%
    One response: the number of signatures consumed when exchanging roles with signatures is adjusted from - 5 to - 10
    Followers of scenery: the probability of hearing the information of scenery chronicle during escort has been adjusted from + 2% to + 10%
    Big gold point master: the consumption of silver required for touching bones has been adjusted from - 2% to - 10%
    Feng Shui Master: the consumption of silver required for bedroom reconstruction is adjusted from - 5% to - 15%
    Become crazy when practicing martial arts: the efficiency of gaining experience in the practice room has been increased from + 5% to + 15%
    Deputy master Sa: the refresh time of the accounting room escort list has been adjusted from - 5% to - 10%
    Famous all over the world: the number of forces you can associate with in the auditorium has been adjusted from + 2 to + 5
    Jianghu Scout: the chance of detecting strange news in the Jianghu during escort has been adjusted from + 2% to + 10%
    Craftsman: the consumption of silver required for upgrading buildings has been adjusted from - 5% to - 15%
    Long eyes and ears: the probability of obtaining the secret collection when arranging a teacher worship in the auditorium has been increased from + 2% to + 10%
    If there is a magic power: the number of natural disasters per month is adjusted from - 1 to - 3
    Careful calculation: the monthly salary of all employees was adjusted from - 5% to - 15% (I was given a pay cut (#^. ^#))
    First generation master: the success rate of upgrading martial arts has been adjusted from + 1% to + 10%
    Secret collection hidden hand: the probability of dropping the secret collection of crusading against rogue bandits has been adjusted from + 3% to + 10%

Bug fixed:

  1. If the craftsman doesn't have the talent required to repair it, the craftsman has two talents
  2. Fixed bug with inaccurate effect description of [skill - Sky Eagle gouging out eyes]
  3. Fixed bug with inaccurate display of reward progress bar in [Mid Autumn Festival - Rabbit God]
  4. Fixed the bug of [Dragon Boat Festival - Dragon Boat Race] NPC's Dragon Boat cheating (reaching the end immediately)
  5. Fixed the bug that the interface will be stuck when the Jianghu martial arts rises to level 9
  6. Fixed the bug that might cause the mission interface to get stuck in [Jianghu strange smell - search object]
  7. Fixed bug with incorrect description in [secret collection · calming mind]
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link