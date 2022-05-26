 Skip to content

Immortal Life update for 26 May 2022

Alpha Branch Update 0.4.38

Improvement

  • We’ve changed how Paper Crane sorts in our game, now, the latest “message” would show up at the top.
  • New assets for Reed leaf, we also add a description for the Shennong Scythe.
  • Added new Sound effects for Shennong Scythe

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that could crash the game when you enter a new Solar Term
  • Adjust Text for fitting them in the box in the places like Paper Crane
  • Fixed a bug that make you couldn’t get the Large Air Drying Rack (If you didn’t get that, you should use the Save which didn’t read the Paper Crane from Wei Hong)

一方灵田 Depot 1201231
