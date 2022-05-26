Alpha Branch Update 0.4.38

Improvement
- We’ve changed how Paper Crane sorts in our game, now, the latest “message” would show up at the top.
- New assets for Reed leaf, we also add a description for the Shennong Scythe.
- Added new Sound effects for Shennong Scythe
Bug Fixed
- Fixed a bug that could crash the game when you enter a new Solar Term
- Adjust Text for fitting them in the box in the places like Paper Crane
- Fixed a bug that make you couldn’t get the Large Air Drying Rack (If you didn’t get that, you should use the Save which didn’t read the Paper Crane from Wei Hong)
