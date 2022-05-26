update 26 may 2022

- Added full controller support - the entire game / all menus should be able to be navigated now with the controller, regardless of your input settings for gameplay (controller always works in menus)
- Major cleanup & organization of code completed in preparation for more updates
NEXT STEPS:
- Create a controls guide for the controller
- Add some funny disgusting noises for blinding throwers (with the option to turn them off)
More updates coming soon, thanks for your support guys!
Changed files in this update