05/26 (Thu) Update - “It's show time ♪ (Second Half)” starts!

The following will be held from 05/26 (Thu) for a limited time only.
- “It's show time ♪ (Second Half)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha・Second Half,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Starlight V Stone Festival” and “New Owner Support Pack (STM)” now on sale!
The following are still ongoing!
- “Hitomi's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2022/05/31 (Tue) 15:59 UTC
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Tina)” ～ 2022/06/01 (Wed) 18:59 UTC
