Heartstop update for 26 May 2022

UPDATE - ACHIEVEMENTS AND MANUAL SAVING

Build 8813607

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 16 Steam Achievements have been implemented.
  • Replaced the Autosave system with manual saving. A total of 20 save slots are now available.
    NOTE: Due to changing the save system, old save files may be unable to load. This most commonly applies to save files that are NOT in slot 1. I apologize for any inconvenience.
  • Added a Fullscreen option in-game.
  • Slight changes to a few conversations.
