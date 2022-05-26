UPDATE - ACHIEVEMENTS AND MANUAL SAVING

- 16 Steam Achievements have been implemented.
- Replaced the Autosave system with manual saving. A total of 20 save slots are now available.
NOTE: Due to changing the save system, old save files may be unable to load. This most commonly applies to save files that are NOT in slot 1. I apologize for any inconvenience.
- Added a Fullscreen option in-game.
- Slight changes to a few conversations.
