V.27372 Update

- Added a hotkey to toggle the 'Fast forward' function.
- Fixed an issue with 'next to wall' adjacency bonus not being correctly applied to enemies in doorway hexes.
- Scenario 51 [spoiler]Added some text to explain the AI movements. [/spoiler]
- Fixed a softlock when using Trample while Immobilized.
- Scenario 11 - [spoiler]Fixed an issue with the exit tiles being available before the portal opens.[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with some saves not loading.
- Fixed a softlock with Triforce [spoiler] volatile consumption.[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue using Triforce [spoiler]volatile consumption in multiplayer.[/spoiler]
- Fixed an error when going back to main menu during PQ progress on map screen.
- Fixed an issue with Control abilities not allowing the player to carry out the action.
- Fixed an art issue with the Red Guard tail.
- Fixed an issue with Boots of Striding not working with Trample.
- Fixed a performance issue when using Red Guard [spoiler]New Favorite. [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Scenario 49 [spoiler]where opening the door makes the siege cannon fire 3 times.[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Scenario 68 [spoiler]where the tree suffers damage even when there are no rending drakes left.[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with using Hatchet [spoiler]Hawk Helm with Overwatch.[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Lightning [spoiler]Dazing Wound with an AoE item. [/spoiler]
- Fixed a softlock issue with Cragheart [spoiler]Explosive Punch.[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with the 'Hard Travelling Heroes' and 'The Jaws of Victory!' achievements.
- Fixed an issue where players are unable to claim the achievement 'C-C-Combo' in Guildmaster mode.
- Fixed an issue in Multiplayer with certain scenario effects, [spoiler] the ones when Mercs have to 'forgo' top or bottom actions when using 'Undo' was not correctly seen by all players.[/spoiler]
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with multi-target attacks that can all have Push.
- Fixed an issue with the item Cure Potion where its button could duplicate in the UI.
Gloomhaven update for 26 May 2022
V.27372 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 8813606
Gloomhaven Content Depot 780291
Changed depots in dev_staging branch