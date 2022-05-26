 Skip to content

RUNES Magica update for 26 May 2022

2022.05.26 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8813100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug related to the tutorial.

Other bugs have also been fixed.

