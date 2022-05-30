 Skip to content

Craftopia update for 30 May 2022

2022/05/30 Update Patch v20220526.1500

Share · View all patches · Build 8812924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements

  • Reverted the descriptive enchantment icons to the texts.

◆ Functional Improvements

  • Removed the console models of Distributor and 3-way Distributor because they looked accessible and interactable.
  • Enlarged the hit box of 3-way Sorting Machine to make it easier to access.

◆ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug that different emotions would be played.
  • Reduced the bug that the boss "Dragon" would fly upwards indefinitely when they were stuck together.
  • Fixed the bug that the hit box of some attack of "Crocodile" was triggered at the unexpected timings.
  • Fixed the bug that right-click was triggered when you attempted to select multiple items with mouse dragging.
  • Fixed the bug that you couldn't connect to the same friend game in Multiplayer after the connection timed out unless you restarted the application.
