2022/05/30 Update Patch v20220526.1500

◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Reverted the descriptive enchantment icons to the texts.
◆ Functional Improvements
- Removed the console models of Distributor and 3-way Distributor because they looked accessible and interactable.
- Enlarged the hit box of 3-way Sorting Machine to make it easier to access.
◆ Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug that different emotions would be played.
- Reduced the bug that the boss "Dragon" would fly upwards indefinitely when they were stuck together.
- Fixed the bug that the hit box of some attack of "Crocodile" was triggered at the unexpected timings.
- Fixed the bug that right-click was triggered when you attempted to select multiple items with mouse dragging.
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't connect to the same friend game in Multiplayer after the connection timed out unless you restarted the application.
Changed files in this update