 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Immortal Life update for 26 May 2022

Alpha Branch Update 0.4.37

Share · View all patches · Build 8812649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Improvement

  • When expanding the warehouse, you would get a new page for storage instead of 16 cells. You could expand the warehouse up to 30 pages of storage space after this update.(If you already expand the warehouse, the extra storage space would be added to your account automatic)
  • We’ve introduced a new Pop-up Tooltip window in the Warehouse expanding menu
  • Add new assets for the Cooking Minigame
  • We’ve changed the Stamina cost for Octopath Well
  • Localization Update

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that makes the wet ground even if we get a clear sky.
  • Fixed a bug that makes Paper Crane show the wrong date and time.
  • Fixed a bug that makes you could still use farming tools after you leave the field.

Changed depots in console branch

View more data in app history for build 8812649
一方灵田 Depot 1201231
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link