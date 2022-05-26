Alpha Branch Update 0.4.37

Improvement
- When expanding the warehouse, you would get a new page for storage instead of 16 cells. You could expand the warehouse up to 30 pages of storage space after this update.(If you already expand the warehouse, the extra storage space would be added to your account automatic)
- We’ve introduced a new Pop-up Tooltip window in the Warehouse expanding menu
- Add new assets for the Cooking Minigame
- We’ve changed the Stamina cost for Octopath Well
- Localization Update
Bug Fixed
- Fixed a bug that makes the wet ground even if we get a clear sky.
- Fixed a bug that makes Paper Crane show the wrong date and time.
- Fixed a bug that makes you could still use farming tools after you leave the field.
Changed depots in console branch