JellyMen Patch 0.03

New maps
- Unstable Ramps (Unstable platforms arranged at varying heights)
- Central town (A large village of houses with a central middle)
- Race of Wheel of Doom (A large spinning cylinder you have to cross)
- Multilevel tower (Capture the flag with multiple levels)
- Cross the Bridges (Capture the flag with a bridge of collapsable bridges)
New achievements
- Jelly Squad (Play a game with 4 players)
- A full hour (Play an hour of JellyMen in one sitting)
- Blackhole (Get sucked into a blackhole)
- Infection (Pass the hot potato 100 times)
- Guns Galore (Pick up 500 weapons)
Bug fixes
- Skins now properly show in the final victory scene
- Fixed overflow of levels in level select
