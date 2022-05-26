 Skip to content

JellyMen update for 26 May 2022

JellyMen Patch 0.03

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New maps

  • Unstable Ramps (Unstable platforms arranged at varying heights)
  • Central town (A large village of houses with a central middle)
  • Race of Wheel of Doom (A large spinning cylinder you have to cross)
  • Multilevel tower (Capture the flag with multiple levels)
  • Cross the Bridges (Capture the flag with a bridge of collapsable bridges)

New achievements

  • Jelly Squad (Play a game with 4 players)
  • A full hour (Play an hour of JellyMen in one sitting)
  • Blackhole (Get sucked into a blackhole)
  • Infection (Pass the hot potato 100 times)
  • Guns Galore (Pick up 500 weapons)

Bug fixes

  • Skins now properly show in the final victory scene
  • Fixed overflow of levels in level select
