Crush Depth: U-Boat Simulator update for 26 May 2022

0.28.30

Crush Depth: U-Boat Simulator update for 26 May 2022

0.28.30

Build 8812282

Enhancements

  • Extended respawn time after falling into water to 30 seconds from 5 seconds
  • Added initial swim logic to let player swim underwater
  • Player slowly sinks when underwater, must surface to float
  • After starting to swim, will notify player of respawn via text, including name of respawn point
  • Upgrade to Crest 4.15.2
  • Update to Unity 2021.3.3f1

Bug fixes

  • Error when swimming into U-boat, would teleport you back into U-boat (no collider)
  • Error when swimming, would not reset back into boat when you've fallen off (screen would flicker)
  • Fixed underwater post-processing effect for first-person perspective, now when swimming you can see fog
  • Player after falling into water can respawn onto port or boat
  • Can shift+3 to respawn onto port again
  • Fixed UZO and periscope overlays (will scale with resolution ratio)
