Enhancements
- Extended respawn time after falling into water to 30 seconds from 5 seconds
- Added initial swim logic to let player swim underwater
- Player slowly sinks when underwater, must surface to float
- After starting to swim, will notify player of respawn via text, including name of respawn point
- Upgrade to Crest 4.15.2
- Update to Unity 2021.3.3f1
Bug fixes
- Error when swimming into U-boat, would teleport you back into U-boat (no collider)
- Error when swimming, would not reset back into boat when you've fallen off (screen would flicker)
- Fixed underwater post-processing effect for first-person perspective, now when swimming you can see fog
- Player after falling into water can respawn onto port or boat
- Can shift+3 to respawn onto port again
- Fixed UZO and periscope overlays (will scale with resolution ratio)
Changed files in this update