New:
- Leaderboard now shows 50 entries - 25 above and below the player entry (or just 50 below if Sanderling)
Changes:
- Pause menu and reset button now works during time trial countdown
- Boost sound no longer requires round-trip to server in multiplayer
- Music volume default lowered to 30%
- Default leaderboard mode to show player rather than top 20
- UI repeat navigation speed increased by 3x
Fixes:
- Fixed serious binding crash related to culture-specific string encoding of floating point values
- Fixed mouse invert Y not applying
- Fixed possible exploit relating to restart coroutines
- Added layer of redundancy here to snap the player back to start position on TT start to be 100% sure!
- Fixed possible exploit relating to CPU throttling
- Fixed broken scrollbars on leaderboard / ghost panels
Changed files in this update