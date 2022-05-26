 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fly Dangerous update for 26 May 2022

v0.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8811423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Leaderboard now shows 50 entries - 25 above and below the player entry (or just 50 below if Sanderling)

Changes:

  • Pause menu and reset button now works during time trial countdown
  • Boost sound no longer requires round-trip to server in multiplayer
  • Music volume default lowered to 30%
  • Default leaderboard mode to show player rather than top 20
  • UI repeat navigation speed increased by 3x

Fixes:

  • Fixed serious binding crash related to culture-specific string encoding of floating point values
  • Fixed mouse invert Y not applying
  • Fixed possible exploit relating to restart coroutines
  • Added layer of redundancy here to snap the player back to start position on TT start to be 100% sure!
  • Fixed possible exploit relating to CPU throttling
  • Fixed broken scrollbars on leaderboard / ghost panels

Changed files in this update

Depot 1781751
  • Loading history…
Depot 1781752
  • Loading history…
Depot 1781753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link