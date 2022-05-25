- two new levels - one with mushrooms and one with destructible walls
- fairies now pop up around crystals etc. and can revive players - reviving will reset frags and is and closeness to fairies is a big strategical advance
- NPCs throw apples (health)
- trees can now be hit and things might fall out (i.e. fairies and apples)
- new join-game music
- new winner-screen with new music as well
- improved short full-screen-animation on player death
- destructible walls
- mushrooms spawn spores on hit
- many more improvements and fixes
Manic Archers update for 25 May 2022
UPDATE 3.5 - Fairies
Patchnotes via Steam Community
