Manic Archers update for 25 May 2022

UPDATE 3.5 - Fairies

UPDATE 3.5 - Fairies · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • two new levels - one with mushrooms and one with destructible walls
  • fairies now pop up around crystals etc. and can revive players - reviving will reset frags and is and closeness to fairies is a big strategical advance
  • NPCs throw apples (health)
  • trees can now be hit and things might fall out (i.e. fairies and apples)
  • new join-game music
  • new winner-screen with new music as well
  • improved short full-screen-animation on player death
  • destructible walls
  • mushrooms spawn spores on hit
  • many more improvements and fixes

