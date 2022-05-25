- Building interior system first pass: interiors of some buildings and houses randomly generate different layouts; this system is just beginning and will evolve a lot as it progresses
- Salvage system first pass: added new crafting table that allows basically every item in the game to be broken down in to some form of raw resource; more resources to come in the future, not all of them will make sense right now (NOTE: You can't scrap every item yet, still working on getting everything on the list, and also adding more uses for the raw materials through crafting! So you may scrap something and get components that aren't super useful yet. Scrap with care!)
- Small Bunker 24 update
- Bunker 11 update
- New collectibles
- New craftable build parts
- Added new crafting materials (Cloth Scraps, Plastic, and Stuffing)
- Lights and Pillars no longer stop item spawning
- Some changes to resource harvesting to alleviate infinite spawns
- Military locker drawers loot spawn chances increased
- Base Claim flags are now wood instead of metal - they take more damage than before!
DeadPoly update for 25 May 2022
Patch 0.0.5a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update