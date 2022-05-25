Spheriums V0.82 is out now!

FEATURES
- Improve the level design of Korala based on extensive feedback from people playing the game to bring better gameplay, reduce ambiguity and add more challenges.
- Story and hard modes are now available when starting a new game.
- The player can change difficulty level while playing.
- Firing an energy ball will no longer use player energy.
- Enhance the inventory with a much better UI elements to tell what is locked and what upgrade can be unlocked.
- Reduce the energy required to open a Spheriums building.
- Add a message when getting closer to a magnetic object to explain to the player what to do.
- Remove confusion related to creating the CX32 power pack in the inventory.
- Rock teeth on Zeros can now be triggered by firing an energy ball from a distance.
FIXED BUGS
- Bosboon on the last island of Meolia was not working.
- Structonite teeth sometimes damaged the player, even if the player was not close to the creature.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Changing the difficulty level while playing the game shows a bug in the UI with bad string formatting.
- The difficulty level string appears in English while playing the game in French.
Changed files in this update