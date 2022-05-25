 Skip to content

Spheriums update for 25 May 2022

Spheriums V0.82 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8809761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES

  • Improve the level design of Korala based on extensive feedback from people playing the game to bring better gameplay, reduce ambiguity and add more challenges.
  • Story and hard modes are now available when starting a new game.
  • The player can change difficulty level while playing.
  • Firing an energy ball will no longer use player energy.
  • Enhance the inventory with a much better UI elements to tell what is locked and what upgrade can be unlocked.
  • Reduce the energy required to open a Spheriums building.
  • Add a message when getting closer to a magnetic object to explain to the player what to do.
  • Remove confusion related to creating the CX32 power pack in the inventory.
  • Rock teeth on Zeros can now be triggered by firing an energy ball from a distance.

FIXED BUGS

  • Bosboon on the last island of Meolia was not working.
  • Structonite teeth sometimes damaged the player, even if the player was not close to the creature.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Changing the difficulty level while playing the game shows a bug in the UI with bad string formatting.
  • The difficulty level string appears in English while playing the game in French.
