- The music was temporarily missing from the tutorial boss. The silence has been replaced with a completely new track. Enjoy!
- Added a description to the Mirror Maker and Rouge Training House.
- The Trap Maker and Lantern Maker shared a description. The Lantern Maker now has it's own. Shiny!
- The Restaurant hadn't realized we've left early access. It's description has now been updated to reflect the 1.0 launch.
Obsidian Prince update for 25 May 2022
Minor Bug Fix Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update