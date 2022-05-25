 Skip to content

Obsidian Prince update for 25 May 2022

Minor Bug Fix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8809639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The music was temporarily missing from the tutorial boss. The silence has been replaced with a completely new track. Enjoy!
  • Added a description to the Mirror Maker and Rouge Training House.
  • The Trap Maker and Lantern Maker shared a description. The Lantern Maker now has it's own. Shiny!
  • The Restaurant hadn't realized we've left early access. It's description has now been updated to reflect the 1.0 launch.
