Patch 1.02 - Save System !

Added the option to save the progress of the game through "checkpoints".

Whenever a card is removed from the deck, a checkpoint of the current progress will be saved. If you exit the game and at another time come back with the "Continue" button, you will continue on the same card as you were. Note that if you leave in the middle of a battle with an enemy, when you return, the battle will restart. Maybe it's not the best save system but it was what I was able to do more quickly to met the demand of the players. In the future maybe I will improve this system.