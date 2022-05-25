 Skip to content

Ship Graveyard Simulator update for 25 May 2022

DAILY DEAL SALE! 🔥

Share · View all patches · Build 8809225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ship Graveyard Simulator is now on the biggest promotion! 🔥

DAILY DALE sale, starts right now!

Limited time-offer!⏳
🟩 Starts: Wednesday May 25 10 GMT-7 (19 CEST)

🟥 Ends: Friday, May 27 10 GMT-7 (19 CEST)

📣 IF YOU WANT TO INCREASE THE DISCOUNT YOU CAN BUY THE GAME IN THE BUNDLE!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26280/SHIP__SUBMARINES_BUNDLE/

DAILY DEAL - 30% OFF.

LAUNCH DISCOUNT of Submarines DLC - 15% OFF
On top of that, BUNDLE - extra 15% OFF

EXTRA BOUNDLES

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26378/SHIP_STATION_FULL_PACKAGE/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26374/SHIP_JUNKYARD/

Hurry up!

Best regards,
Ship Graveyard Simulator Team

