Mid week update

Hello soldiers!
In this update :
- Increased room cap from 40 to 46 real players.
- Fixed not working next room creation if room1 is full. If room1 is full, then room2 will be created. Players should stay in this room for next matches. If you want to join room1 (for example it's not full anymore), you need to go back to main menu (button on right side in spawn room) and join official rotation, then game will choose first free room available. Information about which room currently you are in is available in spawn room on stats window (right hand side). This was the cause of problems with joining game on Sunday (40 player cap, 50 players in game), room1 was full, room2 didn't exist.
- Added VERY EARLY PROTOTYPE of sticky bomb.(thanks @Evol Hardy for making model). Because it's based on frag grenade, to arm it , you need to pull pin like in frag, it's in the middle, where red cube is. Velocity of throw is 50% of frag as a initial stat. . Handy for Tanks. Engineer class only.
Opened for any suggestions here about damage, throw, timer, respawn timer etc. It sticks to vehicles only (can be modified to stick to anything if needed). It's very rough version, so it will take a while to make it perfect. It will be also remodeled to have some visible pin to pull (now it's just default from frag)
Please restart your steam to get an update!
Changed files in this update