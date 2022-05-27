Update 1.3.1 now live - Patch notes!

General Changes
- Star Map is now available in all game modes.
Balance Changes
- Dartling Gunner
- Base Cost: $825 -> $900
- Banana Farm
- xx5 Monkey Wall Street: $37.5k -> $42.5k
Bug Fixes
- Made changes to help improve disconnect issues when playing crossplay over desktop and mobile
- Fixed Tackshooter Super Maelstrom ability being unable to pop frozen bloons
- Fixed Ben wearing fabulous glasses in the menus and lobby
- Fixed inconsistent delay between bloon sends when sending grouped bloons
- Fixed 400 Dart Monkey incorrectly using the damage value from the 500 weapon
- Fixed 005 Dart Monkey using dart visuals instead of crossbow bolts
- Fixed 005 Wizard never creating zombie BFBs
- Fixed crash when tapping towers after reconnect
- Fixed crash when collecting from a Bank
- Fixed visual issue where mismatched heroes could be displayed in the lobby of Random Quad games
- Fixed being able to see opponent’s target on manually targeted towers (eg Dartling)
- Fixed crash when using Alchemist’s Total Transformation ability
- Fixed incorrect XP icon showing on mastery items on mobile
- Fixed Alt-Tab shortcut not working in fullscreen mode on desktop
- Fixed Obyn’s Brambles ability not using manual targeting
Changed files in this update