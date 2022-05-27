 Skip to content

Bloons TD Battles 2 update for 27 May 2022

Update 1.3.1 now live - Patch notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8808960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Star Map is now available in all game modes.

Balance Changes

  • Dartling Gunner
  • Base Cost: $825 -> $900
  • Banana Farm
  • xx5 Monkey Wall Street: $37.5k -> $42.5k

Bug Fixes

  • Made changes to help improve disconnect issues when playing crossplay over desktop and mobile
  • Fixed Tackshooter Super Maelstrom ability being unable to pop frozen bloons
  • Fixed Ben wearing fabulous glasses in the menus and lobby
  • Fixed inconsistent delay between bloon sends when sending grouped bloons
  • Fixed 400 Dart Monkey incorrectly using the damage value from the 500 weapon
  • Fixed 005 Dart Monkey using dart visuals instead of crossbow bolts
  • Fixed 005 Wizard never creating zombie BFBs
  • Fixed crash when tapping towers after reconnect
  • Fixed crash when collecting from a Bank
  • Fixed visual issue where mismatched heroes could be displayed in the lobby of Random Quad games
  • Fixed being able to see opponent’s target on manually targeted towers (eg Dartling)
  • Fixed crash when using Alchemist’s Total Transformation ability
  • Fixed incorrect XP icon showing on mastery items on mobile
  • Fixed Alt-Tab shortcut not working in fullscreen mode on desktop
  • Fixed Obyn’s Brambles ability not using manual targeting

