Telestians update for 25 May 2022

Version 0.9.4 has been released.

Build 8808928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • We're leaving EARLY ACCESS SOON!

  • MapMaker enabled! Build your own scenario maps to play on and share with friends!

  • AI strategy added: Blitzkrieg. AI bum rushes human player if AI determines human is weak.

  • Random Map now defaults to 9 players

  • Unique battle sound effects added:
    ** Hear Dwarves vs. Elves, or Undead against Chaos

  • UI Improvements
    ** Hero Inventory pick-up and drop item buttons clarified

