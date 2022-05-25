-
We're leaving EARLY ACCESS SOON!
-
MapMaker enabled! Build your own scenario maps to play on and share with friends!
-
AI strategy added: Blitzkrieg. AI bum rushes human player if AI determines human is weak.
-
Random Map now defaults to 9 players
-
Unique battle sound effects added:
** Hear Dwarves vs. Elves, or Undead against Chaos
-
UI Improvements
** Hero Inventory pick-up and drop item buttons clarified
Telestians update for 25 May 2022
Version 0.9.4 has been released.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update