Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 25 May 2022

Patch 0.01.024 is live

Build 8808574

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the player character's walk speed would increase if you listened to all of the intro dialogue.
  • Adjusted exteriors doors to minimize the bug where the outside noises will play with the door shut.
  • Adjusted various textures to improve performance.
  • Changed the player Notes to be an Inventory Item.
  • Revised in game menu to support the Notes being an Inventory Item.
