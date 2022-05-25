- Fixed a bug where the player character's walk speed would increase if you listened to all of the intro dialogue.
- Adjusted exteriors doors to minimize the bug where the outside noises will play with the door shut.
- Adjusted various textures to improve performance.
- Changed the player Notes to be an Inventory Item.
- Revised in game menu to support the Notes being an Inventory Item.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 25 May 2022
Patch 0.01.024 is live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update