- Completely corrected the English translation.
- Added Fiona Kaenbyou, who corrected the English translation, to the credits.
- Added the second page to the camera settings of the config.
- Added [Camera default view] and [Camera return speed] to the config.
- Changed [Clipping distance] and [Clipping auto adjust] to camera classification.
- The adjustment interval when [Cllipping auto adjust] is set to [On (Low Cost)] has been shortened to 0.4 seconds.
- Fixed a bug that the Spin Attack effect did not change when [Show Giraffe Beam] was set to [On (Serval Only)].
- Adjust the layout of the volume adjustment window.
- Fixed a bug that the tire part of Japari Bus was not displayed in the Facility Guide.
- Adjust the angle of the free look camera.
- Clarified the lower limit for the recommended level notation Inside the Earth.
- Changed the Stamina consumption and recovery amount when the player character moves so that it changes smoothly according to the speed.
- Fixed a bug that the movement speed and stamina consumption became unstable when moving at walking speed while jumping.
- Abolished the lower limit (100) of stamina recovery amount by Just Dodge.
- Fixed a bug that particles of [BigDog] block throwing attack were not displayed properly.
- Adjusted the particles of the block-skipping attack of [Ammonitida], [Debris], and [BigDog].
- Reduce the usual navigation mesh calculation cost by installing a dedicated navigation mesh only when [Queen (Raw)] appears Inside the Earth.
- Changed the camera position when using the Wise Pot.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 25 May 2022
Updated to version 1.24.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
