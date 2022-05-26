The Session Browser is Back Patch

DEFENDERS,

Today we are putting out a small, but very impactful, update where we are happy to welcome back the Session Browser on Steam and PlayStation! (that feels reallllly good to finally type out btw) In addition to bringing back the browser, we are also enabling the DDGR hero costumes, changing the Dark Elf Warrior, and fixing some frustrating bugs!

Session Browser is back!

This feature is back, you’re once again able to find other Defenders to play with. We’re sorry it was gone for a while, but it was out of our hands and took a lot of work to get back up and running. This is currently live for Steam and PlayStation, with Switch and Xbox coming at a later date

Dungeon Defenders Going Rogue Costumes!

As promised in our release of Dungeon Defenders Going Rogue, we’ve provided five free costumes that were released in DDGR for DDA! You should be able to select them through transmog once you have the update.

Misc.

Removed the Rifted Dark Elf Warrior Cloaking mechanic This means that towers will be able to target and attack rifted warriors without needing to be a fusion tower.

Greatly increased the transparency of the Reflect Field’s texture to be less distracting.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Aim Assist was targeting defeated enemies

Fixed a bug where Inventory Stats points would mess up when you swap heroes on the stat page

Fixed a bug where XP/Radial Bars were not properly showing values

Fixed a bug where applying stat points changes in some cases would get rejected and return to the unspent pool

Fixed a bug where heroes would sometimes display -1 health Let us know if you see this in game. We believe we fixed this, but it’s hard to reproduce on our end.

Fixed a bug where the secret room stairs didn't have collision, causing you to fall through

What’s Next?

We’re currently working on getting these patches for Xbox and Switch. Because of the changes we had to make to multiplayer, the Session Browser requires custom setup on each platform with their own requirements. We’ll keep you posted as to when those are coming out. We are continuing to work on DDA, using your feedback to greatly influence the things we work on, with more surveys on the way to get more of your feedback. We’re wanting to get more small patches out between now and Episode 2 that address some issues that have been outlined as we continue our work. There’s also more updates for DD2 and DDGR on the way, there’s so much we’re doing that we can’t wait to get out to all of you!

Social Defenders

To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:

For Etheria!

Chromatic Games