Patch Notes v0.2 b3083

Hello Knights!

Our first scheduled update is here! With that, we have a ton of cool things we think you’ll love, now available in version 0.2!

New content and features

New weapon – the Nexal Staff Overview: Quick 1, 2, 3 chain attack that can hit multiple targets, refilling skill charges quickly Charge attack deals steady damage to anything in its AoE that replenishes skill charges. After the charge is complete it will zap all enemies inside the range. It deals bonus damage based on how many skill refreshes you got, so the best strategy is to do this on multiple enemies right after you depleted your skills Staff players get an additional choice at skill selectors and a 25% bonus to Skill damage as passive bonuses right out of the gate

5 new relics, to be included in the regular relic pool Fiery Imbuement Archangel’s Scythe Withercore Thundering Hammer Arctic Axe

3 new and unique relics for the timed chest rewards after beating each area Poison Wheel Bruma’s Ring Urn of Vengeance

Difficulty modifier, available after beating the Phantom for the first time

Secrets

New level complete screen

New Praxis animation on the game over screen

Additional Features:

Aim assist now available for weapons and skills independently

Added a “Reset Player Position” to the Options menu

Added an option to reset Ember Tree progress

Added the option to skip identification sequences if already viewed at least once

Gold changes All gold to be distributed evenly, including gold earned from relics Increase gold collect radius and acceleration of collection

Added an auto save after identifying any items in the Nexus

Added attack circle indicator to Phalanx flag attacks

Added a counter to the perfect bow shot

Added the “Perfect” description to skill descriptions

Balancing

We’ve also made a bunch of balancing changes. The full list can be seen here:

Updated/fixed A3 enemy behaviors

Effigeist Fixed timing with its projectile spawns Fixed glitches with the skull spawning animation Fixed sorting order with skull Increased spawn projectiles 1 > 3 Adjusted skull HP to 1 Removed skull dying from contact with walls Added skull dying from contact with players, wisps or ballistas Added red damage indicator for skull death After 0.75s, it blows up

Weald Wolf Added red attack indicator Removed fatigue state Adjusted instances where it would leap

Pox Rat Removed Putrid Rat and merged with Pox Rat Added secondary stage (purple) which includes 25% more damage, 25% more speed and 25% faster attack cooldown Removed melee attack, only shoots projectiles

Craven Added dive bomb attack Explodes on contact with the player

The Forlorn Changed chain attack to be a Herald-style projectile that applies chain status effects Changed old sentry attack to a laser Added dash movement towards and away from players, similar dodge as the Scout

Condemned Modified melee attack Reworked dodge attack to stab and if misses, gets stuck and takes twice the damage Updated A3 enemy spawn configurations to accommodate their changes

Bow tweaks Multishot reduction 3 > 2 Increased damage on charge shot Crit stat adjustment 5% > 4% Move speed stat adjustment 10% > 15% Burn duration increased from 3s > 4s

Relic adjustments Overloading Necklace – now 100% chance to lightning when using a skill Rejuvenation Glove – now Epic, can no longer stack Gilden Remains – now Epic, drops 5 gold instead of 1 Giant Mace – now Epic, deals 50% more damage Harvest Scythe – increased bonus damage 50% > 100%

Updated Evee dialogue; added a few new lines, shortened the lengthy ones

Bugs

And finally, we’ve addressed some annoying little bugs. Those include:

Bunch of fixes for controllers not being recognized

Fixed an issue with the bow that was queueing an attack but not firing the arrow

Fixed an issue with Chakram not targeting Stewards in the credits minigame

Fixed a bug with the Phantom boss projectiles

Fixed a bug with the Effigeist where the room would clear but the skull was still alive

Fixed a bug with the player walk sliding

Fixed a bug where Stewards could block an interaction point

Fixed a bug where you could cook/slice food items in the shop

Fixed a bug where The Condemned could become forever invincible in multiplayer games

Fixed a visual issue with The Condemned, Weald Wolf and Rakkling enemies becoming stunned or immobiled while jumping – will now snap to the nearest safe node

Fixed a bug with some enemies becoming invincible while frozen

Fixed a bug with the Phantom stake enemies not taking damage while frozen

Fixed a bug with players being able to walk through doors while a drop was in its collection state

Fixed a bug with the Phalanx miniboss door that was causing players to get stuck

Fixed a bug where the end of room reward wouldn’t spawn if the player died as the room was completed

Fixed an issue with the stereo curve on a lot of sounds

Fixed a bug where the sound continues to decrease as you beat Area 3

Fixed a bug with the health bars for some enemies in Area 2

Fixed a bug with Ripe Elderberry's status duration

Fixed a bug with Ornate Glove giving gold from the training dummy

Fixed a bug with the MaxHP stat gem that was healing for twice the amount

Fixed a tilemap issue where players could get stuck in the Phantom’s room

Bunch of fixes to the interaction and sounds in the healing room

We hope you love all the improvements! Feedback is super important to us so please be sure to let us know what you think!

Doom Turtle