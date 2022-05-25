Hammer blows ring out from Celestial Forge!

Is this a harbinger of a new adventure?

A new danger lurks somewhere high in the distant mountains of the Celestial Empire. From there, the sound of the mighty anvil and bellows echo throughout Cardhuntria. A flood of cursed weapons follows these sounds, engulfing the land in chaos. Was the mythical Celestial Forge reactivated? But who would be crazy enough to kindle a flame in this godforsaken place? One thing is for sure - it doesn't bode well …

Many adventurers have braved the slopes in the hopes of ending the river of curses that flow from the Celestial peaks, but the Tengu smith Kajiya has surrounded himself with a coterie of potent evil spirits, and no heroes have yet to return. Can you stop Kajiya and claim Celestial Forge for the forces of good?

…or will you take up his cursed weapons and learn to live with the consequences?

What would a new adventure be without cards to hunt?

A truly magical challenge awaits Cardhuntrians, full of enchanted weapons and curses this time. Get ready for 116 new items with 30 brand-new player cards. There will also be mighty opponents - more than 10 new Celestial beasts will decide if you are worthy of reaching Celestial Forge.

There are also 3 new Celestial costumes waiting for Cardhunters, as well as an increased level cap in the PvE campaign and a new power token type. It's all within the thrilling megadungeon to explore!

There is more to come!

Celestial Forge will be a pair of new paid Treasure Hunts for Card Hunter, which will debut on June 7. There will also be a surprise in the game, but we will tell you about it next week. Let’s just say that it starts with "cra" and ends with "fting". Good luck guessing!