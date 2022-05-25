VOID Riders – Gameplay First Look

Skate me to your leader – Extra steezy extraterrestrials – Sair’Rah, Khehvyn, and Pftangxi – have arrived in Radlandia, intent on acquiring skate specimens for the mighty Nebulord. OlliOlli World: VOID Riders brings a brave new world of challenges and space-age gear as you prepare to enter and explore an alien biome: the V.O.I.D. Take a look at the first reveal of gameplay for OlliOlli World’s First expansion: VOID Riders coming June 15th.

Feel the flow as you trek across the snowed-in Cloverbrook, grind the eerie Sunshine Valley, and visit storming Burntrock. While traversing Radlandia, find yourself swept up in alien abduction with the new tractor beam mechanic. Stick the landing and impress Nebulord with your extraterrestrially-inspired style and you may just find yourself in favor to become his favorite skate alien! Kick-flip into the raddest reaches of space in OlliOlli World’s next out of this world adventure.

VOID Riders is the first of two expansions for critically acclaimed OlliOlli World created by the BAFTA and multi-award-winning studio – Roll7.