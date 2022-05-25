 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paleon update for 25 May 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8806623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Fishing rod
    – Mechanical millstone

Updates/Changes:
— Automation:

  • Windmill is now a source of energy
  • Replacing a manual crusher with an automated one
  • Changes in the fishing system:
  • Each fishing tool now has an efficiency parameter that affects the speed of catching fish
  • Removing the chance of catching fish
  • Only one fish will be displayed in the water area, which will indicate the presence of fish in this area
  • Hovering the mouse over the water will highlight the area of ​​water with fish and a hint with the number of fish
  • Restoring the ability to build "Fishing Place" and "Water Gathering Place" on bridges
  • After the destruction of the bridge, all buildings on it will be destroyed/canceled

Bugfixes:

  • Sometimes it was not possible to place a building if there was another building on the same tiles before
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link