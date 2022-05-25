Paleon pre-Alpha 1.10.0

Features:
- Fishing rod
– Mechanical millstone
Updates/Changes:
— Automation:
- Windmill is now a source of energy
- Replacing a manual crusher with an automated one
- Changes in the fishing system:
- Each fishing tool now has an efficiency parameter that affects the speed of catching fish
- Removing the chance of catching fish
- Only one fish will be displayed in the water area, which will indicate the presence of fish in this area
- Hovering the mouse over the water will highlight the area of water with fish and a hint with the number of fish
- Restoring the ability to build "Fishing Place" and "Water Gathering Place" on bridges
- After the destruction of the bridge, all buildings on it will be destroyed/canceled
Bugfixes:
- Sometimes it was not possible to place a building if there was another building on the same tiles before
