天下镖局 update for 25 May 2022

【Tianxia escort】2022.05.25

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug repair:

  1. Fixed the bug that may cause the monthly rate not to be deducted on time

  2. Fixed the bug that shows no immediate update in the next stage of reward after receiving the scenery chronicle

  3. Fixed bug with exclamation mark prompt on the Feng Wu Zhi button when the new Feng Wu Zhi was not unlocked

  4. After the upgrade of martial arts is fixed, the arrow prompting the upgrade will continue to display the bug

  5. Fixed bug with wrong description of the effect of different armor in the vehicle and horse room

  6. Fixed bug without immediate judgment when losing darts when fighting with turned up head

  7. Fixed the bug that the sound of storyteller and mouse Laibao did not pause when the setting interface was opened

  8. Fixed the abnormal bug displayed in the escort team status cultivation in the accounting interface

  9. Fixed bug with incorrect date display position occasionally in escort agency scene

  10. Fixed the bug with abnormal orientation preference in the bedroom interface when viewing the non occupied role

  11. After fixing the battle challenge and racing, when returning to the provincial map interface, the time display does not have an updated bug

  12. Fixed the bug that the prestige and friendliness deducted during Dart swallowing are inconsistent with the values displayed in the interface

  13. Fixed wrong bug displayed in character vertical drawing when deleting role and creating new archive

System optimization:

  1. When opening and closing the guidance interface, corresponding animation effects are added
  2. The opening animation is preloaded, and the process of entering the game will be smoother
  3. When the player is on the verge of bankruptcy, a bankruptcy prompt will appear at the silver two in the upper right corner of the main interface
  4. Move the mouse over the silver on the main interface to inform the monthly rate to be paid this month
  5. The Dragon Boat Festival - Dragon Boat Racing method adds a hint of arrow judgment area
  6. Select the top right corner of the archive interface and add a button to return to the main interface
  7. Deleting archives now requires a second confirmation to prevent misoperation
  8. Now when you open the escort team editing interface from the accounting room, you will return to the accounting room instead of the escort agency scene after closing the escort team editing interface
  9. When escorting, the trigger probability of scenery chronicle and Jianghu strange news is greatly increased
  10. The [setting] button is added on the main interface
  11. The [save game] button is added in the setting interface
  12. The moving animation of the escort cart is optimized. When overloaded, the animation of the escort cart will slow down
  13. In the character list interface, you can now view the level and experience of existing characters
  14. When opening the new interface of natural and man-made disasters, the previously opened interface will be closed automatically
  15. When pressing ESC, the storyteller and rat Laibao will pause now
  16. The sound effect of crusade is added when arranging the team to crusade against the roving bandits
  17. In the challenge rabbit interface, the status of the escort team will now be updated immediately
  18. During the plot dialogue, now click anywhere to enter the next sentence
  19. Greatly increased the probability of recruiting purple cards for wine orders
