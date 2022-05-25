【Tianxia escort】2022.05.25

Bug repair:

Fixed the bug that may cause the monthly rate not to be deducted on time

Fixed the bug that shows no immediate update in the next stage of reward after receiving the scenery chronicle

Fixed bug with exclamation mark prompt on the Feng Wu Zhi button when the new Feng Wu Zhi was not unlocked

After the upgrade of martial arts is fixed, the arrow prompting the upgrade will continue to display the bug

Fixed bug with wrong description of the effect of different armor in the vehicle and horse room

Fixed bug without immediate judgment when losing darts when fighting with turned up head

Fixed the bug that the sound of storyteller and mouse Laibao did not pause when the setting interface was opened

Fixed the abnormal bug displayed in the escort team status cultivation in the accounting interface

Fixed bug with incorrect date display position occasionally in escort agency scene

Fixed the bug with abnormal orientation preference in the bedroom interface when viewing the non occupied role

After fixing the battle challenge and racing, when returning to the provincial map interface, the time display does not have an updated bug

Fixed the bug that the prestige and friendliness deducted during Dart swallowing are inconsistent with the values displayed in the interface