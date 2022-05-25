 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 25 May 2022

Update 1.26: Unforeseen events

Build 8806292

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.26 is online! This update adds a new feature: Unforeseen events that may impact tasks during the mission.

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]

  • Add: Unforeseen event - Extraction compromised
  • Add: Unforeseen event - Evacuation attacked
  • Add: Unforeseen event - Support doesn't respond
  • Add: Unforeseen event - Crosswind landing (HALO insertion)
  • Add: Unforeseen event - Spotted to the insertion (Helicopter/On foot insertion)
  • Add: Unforeseen event - Task isn't in the intended location
  • Add: Difficulty option - Unforeseen events
  • Add: Good weather - Dry
  • Add: Good weather - Wet
  • Add: Good weather - Snowy
  • Add: Bad weather - Wet
  • Add: Bad weather - Snowy
  • Improve: AI try to find intermediate path if destination is too far
  • Improve: Musics sandbox menu in terms of imported musics
  • Improve: Increase limit of mouse sentivity
  • Improve: Underwater rendering
  • Improve: Wetness intensity
  • Fix: AI might not finish climb correctly
  • Fix: Some physics errors in melee
  • Fix: Imported stealth short musics might not play correctly
