Update 1.26: Unforeseen events

Dear operators,
1.26 is online! This update adds a new feature: Unforeseen events that may impact tasks during the mission.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
- Add: Unforeseen event - Extraction compromised
- Add: Unforeseen event - Evacuation attacked
- Add: Unforeseen event - Support doesn't respond
- Add: Unforeseen event - Crosswind landing (HALO insertion)
- Add: Unforeseen event - Spotted to the insertion (Helicopter/On foot insertion)
- Add: Unforeseen event - Task isn't in the intended location
- Add: Difficulty option - Unforeseen events
- Add: Good weather - Dry
- Add: Good weather - Wet
- Add: Good weather - Snowy
- Add: Bad weather - Wet
- Add: Bad weather - Snowy
- Improve: AI try to find intermediate path if destination is too far
- Improve: Musics sandbox menu in terms of imported musics
- Improve: Increase limit of mouse sentivity
- Improve: Underwater rendering
- Improve: Wetness intensity
- Fix: AI might not finish climb correctly
- Fix: Some physics errors in melee
- Fix: Imported stealth short musics might not play correctly
